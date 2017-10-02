John Cena Reportedly No Longer In The Running To Play Major DC Superhero In Upcoming Film

PWInisder.com is reporting that a well placed source has confirmed to them that John Cena is no longer in the running to play the superhero Shazam! in an upcoming DC Comics film.

According to their report:

Cena met with the film’s director David F. Sandberg last month but is not one of the final names in the running for the film.

Cena has been rumored for the role for some time now. Due to delays it does not look like the movie will be released until 2019.

The Rock has been attached to play Black Adam in the franchise but more recent reports indicate that he will not appear in the first film.

You can read PWI’s full report HERE

Here is a description of the character Shazam! from Wikipedia:

