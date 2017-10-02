John Cena Reportedly No Longer In The Running To Play Major DC Superhero In Upcoming Film

Nick Hausman
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

PWInisder.com is reporting that a well placed source has confirmed to them that John Cena is no longer in the running to play the superhero Shazam! in an upcoming DC Comics film.

According to their report:

Cena met with the film’s director David F. Sandberg last month but is not one of the final names in the running for the film.

Cena has been rumored for the role for some time now. Due to delays it does not look like the movie will be released until 2019.

The Rock has been attached to play Black Adam in the franchise but more recent reports indicate that he will not appear in the first film.

Here is a description of the character Shazam! from Wikipedia:

Captain Marvel, also known as Shazam (/ʃəˈzæm/), is a fictional superhero appearing in American comic bookspublished by DC Comics. Artist C. C. Beck and writer Bill Parker created the character in 1939. Captain Marvel first appeared in Whiz Comics #2 (cover-dated Feb. 1940), published by Fawcett Comics. He is the alter ego of Billy Batson, a boy who, by speaking the magic word “SHAZAM” (acronym of six “immortal elders”: SolomonHerculesAtlasZeusAchilles, and Mercury), can transform himself into a costumed adult with the powers of superhuman strength, speed, flight, and other abilities.

John Cena
