MCW Tribute to the Legends Results For 9/30

The following results are live event results from Saturday night’s MCW Tribute To The Legends event in Joppa, Maryland, courtesy of Shin-Blade:

Facebook Live Pre-Show Match:

1- Punk Rock All-Stars (w/Brittany Blake) def The Hell Cats

Joey Matthews won the Come As You Are Bunkhouse Battle Royal last eliminating Napalm & Lance Anoa’i

Joe Keys (w/Dante Caballero) def Anthony Henry

Ken Dixon def Ryan McBride in a Exposed Turnbuckle match

WWE Hall of Famer Tony Atlas & Henry O. Godwin def The Rock ‘n’ Bowl Express

Greg Excellent (w/Momma Excellent) def Maxwell Jacob Friedman (c) (w/Alice McCreary) & Dante Caballero (w/Sahara Seven) in a Triple Threat Match to become the NEW MCW Rage TV Champion

Dirty Money def Eric Chapel in a Grudge Match

Brittany Blake def Global Force Wrestling’s Rosemary & Madison Rayne in a Triple Threat Match

Guns 4 Hire def WrestlePro’s Team Espana to retain the MCW Tag Team Championship

The Bruiser def “Big” Sean Studd (c) in a Stairway To Hell Match to become the NEW MCW Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Champion

Joey Matthews def The Bruiser in an impromptu match to become the NEW MCW Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Champion

For more information, MCWprowrestling.com

On a related note, we reported earlier that 1Wrestling.com’s Bill Apter had a chance to speak with Bill Goldberg, who made an appearance at the MCW fan fest earlier that day. You can check out that video below:

Goldberg Talks To Bill Apter About A Possible WWE Return, Who He’d Like To Face, His Acting Roles, More