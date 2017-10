Impact Wrestling issued the following media advisory for this week’s teleconference call with “Cowboy” James Storm as this week’s featured guest. Check back with Wrestlezone.com on Wednesday afternoon as we will have call highlights and full audio posted on the site:

IMPACT Wrestling original “Cowboy” James Storm takes center stage in the weekly IMPACT Wrestling Media Teleconference on Wednesday, October 4, starting at 3pm ET.

Storm has held 16 championships in Impact Wrestling and is, perhaps, the best tag-team wrestler in company history – with multiple title reigns as a member of America’s Most Wanted and also with Beer Money. He also has been the IMPACT Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion, among other accolades.

Bound For Glory is scheduled for Sunday night, Nov. 5, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. Storm will address all #BFG2017 questions, heading into the most prestigious annual pay-per-view for IMPACT Wrestling.

