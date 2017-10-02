Jim Ross On His Book ‘Slobberknocker’, Vince McMahon Writing The Foreword, If There Are Similarities With Steamboat / Flair And Rock / Austin

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently spoke with Justin Barrasso for Sports Illustrated Extra Mustard while promoting his new book, Slobberknocker: My Life in Wrestling, which is due in stores tomorrow, October 3rd. You can read a few highlights below:
Jim Ross comments on having Vince McMahon write the foreword to his book:
JR on if there are comparisons with Steamboat / Flair and Rock / Austin:
Related: Five Things You Need To Know Before Tonight’s RAW (Video), Jim Ross’ Autobiography Released Tomorrow
JR on why people should take an interest and read his book:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?