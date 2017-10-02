John Cena Makes First Public Appearance After WWE No Mercy, Natalya Throws First Pitch At MLB Game (Video)

WWE.com posted the following, commenting on John Cena’s appearance at the INBOUND 2017 marketing and sales conference in Boston:

Although his in-ring future remains unclear at this point following his defeat to Roman Reigns at WWE No Mercy, John Cena is displaying no shortage of “Hustle, Loyalty and Respect” as he inspires countless people across the globe.

Thursday night, The Cenation Leader made his first public appearance since WWE No Mercy as the final keynote speaker of the four-day INBOUND 2017 marketing and sales event in Boston. He discussed the five things every person should consider when building a brand and answered questions ranging from his day-to-day diet to the unprecedented in-ring career that led him to 16 World Championships.

The event attracted approximately 21,000 attendees from around the globe, with Cena joining such speakers as tennis icon Billie Jean King and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Cena took to Twitter to thank everyone at INBOUND 2017 following the event, and he hopes to participate next year.