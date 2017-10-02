Brock Lesnar Battles Sheamus At WWE Live Event (Video), Christian Appearance, Elias Says ‘Next One’s For Cole’

Brock vs Sheamus

WWE posted the following video featuring highlights from the Brock Lesnar versus Sheamus match that took place at a recent WWE Live Event in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

Elias

Elias Samson tweeted the following, acknowledging Michael Cole’s absence on WWE RAW tonight, saying his next song is dedicated to him.

As noted earlier this week, Cole will miss tonight’s show, only his second missed WWE TV taping in 20 years, due to attending his son’s wedding.

It’s… Christian

WrestleCade confirmed Christian (as Jay Reso) will be appearing at this year’s WrestleCade Convention Fan Fest on Saturday, November 25th in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Meet and greet ticket information will be available soon.