MLW issued the following release, announcing Totino’s as a major sponsor for this Thursday’s MLW One-Shot event in Orlando, Florida at GILT nightclub:

TOTINO’S NAMED OFFICIAL SPONSOR FOR MLW: ONE-SHOT THIS THURSDAY IN ORLANDO AT GILT NIGHTCLUB

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – Major League Wrestling today announced Totino’s as the official sponsor for this Thursday’s big MLW main event in Orlando featuring Ricochet vs. Shane “Swerve” Strickland.

MLW: One-Shot will emanate from GILT Nightclub on Thursday night October 5th and streamed worldwide on demand starting this weekend at MLW.TV , MLW’s new OTT platform.

Totino’s, a General Mills brand, are purveyors of Party Pizza®, Pizza Rolls® and epic good times.

Look for specially marked Totino’s Pizza Rolls and Party Pizza to receive in-game content for Middle-earth: Shadow of War and Forza Motorsport 7, on Xbox One and Windows 10 PC.

“Pizza and big pro wrestling events are synonymous. To have Totino’s recognize our event and partner with MLW is a huge deal,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer.

MLW: One-Shot card thus far features:

Ricochet vs. Shane “Swerve” Strickland

MVP vs. Sami Callihan

Jeff Cobb vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

Santana Garrett vs. Mia Yim

Darby Allin vs. “Flying Gambino” Jason Cade

Jimmy Yuta vs. MJF

Open Contract Challenge: Martin Stone vs. ?

Seth Petruzelli , Mike Parrow , Barrington Hughes , Rhett Giddins and more talent showcasing today and tomorrow’s best wrestlers to be announced in the coming days.

Bell time is 6:50pm.

MLW: One-Shot will be available within 72 hours of the event occurring on October 5th with Rich Bocchini and Tony Schiavone calling the action. Learn more about MLW.tv at: http://www.MLW.tv

MLW: One-Shot today at Buy tickets totoday at http://www.mlw.eventbrite.com

MLW One-Shot is an all ages event.

After the live MLW wrestling event, there will be an after party featuring a live DJ, bottle service and more.

Ticket prices range from $15-$45 with a limited number of “Golden Ticket” VIP Packages also available.

GILT is located at 740 Bennett Rd. in Orlando.

Dress code: There is no dress code for this event. If you stay for the after party at GILT there is a dress code of no hats, shorts or tank tops.

Parking: The venue has a parking lot. Space is available on a first come, first serve basis. There is a small fee for parking at the venue’s lot. Valet parking is also available at GILT.

MORE ABOUT THE EVENT:

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment.

MLW Radio Network is the leading provider of professional wrestling podcasts in the world with 5-6 podcasts in the top iTunes 100 in the sports category on the average day.

MLW content has been distributed commercially in in the United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, India, Denmark and Bangladesh among other territories.

