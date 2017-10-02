Charlotte Flair On Opening Her Personal Life For ‘Second Nature’, How Acting In ‘Psych’ Compares To WWE Role

Charlotte Flair recently spoke with Scott Fishman for TV Insider; you can read a few highlights below: Charlotte comments on Ric Flair’s sudden hospitalization before the release of their book: “I wouldn’t be here today if it weren’t for his 40 years and his career. This was something we looked forward to doing together. At the same time, my dad knew I could handle it and couldn’t be prouder of me to represent him.” Charlotte comments on the decision to open herself up to share her feelings in a book: “I had to really think if I wanted to really open up and share. It was an up and down process. One day I would be like, ‘I know I can do this.’ Then the next it would be, ‘No, this is a bad idea.’ It ended up being very therapeutic when I committed to wanting to make a difference for people. That is when the journey helped, and here is the finished product.” Charlotte Flair Comments On Finding Out Her Father Was Sick, Wanting To Be More Like Her Character, Playing A Face / Heel In WWE Charlotte compares her acting role as Heather Rockrear in the new ‘Psych’ movie to WWE: “One thing is we’re live [in the WWE] all the time. So, being able to have a retake after retake after retake, I was like, ‘I wish I can do this on SmackDown sometimes.’ It was totally different, but playing a character that is pretty much an ass kicker or badass chick, it was easy to translate that because that is what I play in WWE. I am essentially almost playing the same character. Just not in wrestling gear.”