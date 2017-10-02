Seth Rollins Comments On Facing Braun Strowman, Possible Shield Reunion (Video)

The following video features Mike Rome speaking with Seth Rollins before his match tonight on WWE RAW against Braun Strowman.

Rollins says he’s got to ‘walk the walk’ this week after calling Strowman out, and Braun is his focus tonight, but he’s going to burn it down on WWE RAW.

Additionally, Rollins talked about the often discussed Shield reunion, which has gained momentum over the past few weeks. Rollins says Roman Reigns is off doing his own thing, and he and Dean Ambrose are working things out and doing their own thing as Tag Team Champions.