Spoiler* On Planned Segment For WWE RAW Tonight

PWInsider.com is reporting tonight’s episode of WWE RAW will feature a segment with WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore addressing the entire Cruiserweight division over recent events.

WWE RAW Preview: Reigns & Miz Battle For IC Title, Rollins Tries To Conquer Strowman, How Will Alexa Respond To Mickie?, More

Today’s WWE.com preview for RAW teased a potential showdown between Enzo and Neville, but it appears Enzo will address the entire division for how they’ve treated him recently:

By attacking new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore on Raw — an act that prompted the entire Cruiserweight division and even Braun Strowman to get a piece of the dazed Certified G — Neville forfeited any chance he might have had of regaining the crown he lost to Amore at WWE No Mercy. Startlingly, though, The King of the Cruiserweights doesn’t seem to care, so long as he’s making the brazen new titleholder’s life miserable at every turn. After Neville defeated Ariya Daivari on 205 Live, the hobbled Amore brutalized the newly former champion with his crutch. How will Neville repay “Muscles Marinara”? Don’t miss Raw at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Seth Rollins versus Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns versus The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship are two matches confirmed to air by WWE tonight.