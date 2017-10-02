Spoiler* On Planned Segment For WWE RAW Tonight

PWInsider.com is reporting tonight’s episode of WWE RAW will feature a segment with WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore addressing the entire Cruiserweight division over recent events.
WWE RAW Preview: Reigns & Miz Battle For IC Title, Rollins Tries To Conquer Strowman, How Will Alexa Respond To Mickie?, More
Today’s WWE.com preview for RAW teased a potential showdown between Enzo and Neville, but it appears Enzo will address the entire division for how they’ve treated him recently:
Seth Rollins versus Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns versus The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship are two matches confirmed to air by WWE tonight.
