Ring of Honor announces that GLOBAL WARS: CHICAGO will be an internet pay per view live on ROHWRESTLING.COM on Sunday, October 15 at 8e/7c for just $19.99. The sold-out crowd will witness “The Cleaner” Kenny Omega defend his IWGP US Championship for the first time in the US against YOSHI-HASHI and now fans around the world can watch it live as well. Other ROH and New Japan stars confirmed include the ROH World Champion Cody, ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks and Adam Page, “The Villain” Marty Scurll, and more!

Also, as a special thank you to our Ringside Members, ROH will be LIVE streaming GLOBAL WARS: PITTSBURGH (Oct. 13 at 7e) and GLOBAL WARS: COLUMBUS (Oct. 14 at 430e ) FREE for Ringside Members through ROHWRESTLING.COM! It’s not too late to become a Ringside Member (for as low as $5 a month) to get special access to these stacked shows in addition to exclusive ROH ON TOUR presales and discounts at ROH SHOP. Become a RINGSIDE MEMBER NOW!

Keep checking ROHWRESTLING.COM and ROH on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for daily match announcements for GLOBAL WARS 2017, as well as more information on how you can stream these huge events!