Gail Kim Comments On Ending Her Career At Bound For Glory (Video), Corey Graves’ Brother Sam Adonis Responds To Enzo Amore’s Recent ‘Failure’ Remark

Sam Adonis
Independent wrestler Sam Adonis, who is also the brother of WWE’s Corey Graves, posted the following comments in response to Enzo Amore’s recent dig at Corey Graves on Twitter. For those unaware, Graves made a remark about failing as a father because his son danced around like Enzo in a baseball game. Enzo responded that he didn’t fail at that, but he did fail as a wrestler because they [WWE] turned him into a commentator.
Graves retired from in-ring competition in 2014 due to concussion related issues.
Bound For Glory
The following video features Gail Kim talking about ending her in-ring career at the Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory pay-per-view in Ottawa next month:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?