Women’s Championship Match Confirmed For WWE TLC

Kurt Angle confirmed Mickie James will challenge Alexa Bliss for the RAW Women’s Championship, and it will go down at WWE TLC.

Angle confirmed the match after Mickie defeated Nia Jax by disqualification on RAW. Mickie spoke with Charly Caruso backstage about proving herself again and hopefully getting back in the title picture, and Angle agreed and announced the match.

This is the first confirmed match for WWE TLC; Asuka will make her RAW brand debut that same night, but no opponent has been named as this time. The Shield’s reunion is also rumored for the same event, but plans have not been confirmed.