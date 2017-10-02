IGN Announces eSports Showdown Featuring WWE Superstars

Bill Pritchard
Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

eSports Showdown

IGN.com confirmed WWE Superstars will be on-hand for the WWE + IGN eSports Showdown in New York on Thursday, announcing the following names will be competing:

  • AJ Styles
  • Sasha Banks
  • Cesaro
  • New Day’s Kofi Kingston

New Day’s Xavier Woods will also serve as the Showdown’s General Manager, and ‘a surprise or two’ was also teased in the announcement. The show is free general admission to those who want to attend, or it can be live streamed; check out IGN.com’s announcement for full details.

