Is Bray Wyatt Bringing Sister Abigail To RAW? (Video), NXT Talent Posts Cryptic Tweet (Photo)

Bray Wyatt informed Finn Balor that despite the rumors, Sister Abigail is alive, and she’s dying to meet him.
Wyatt appeared on the Titantron after Balor cut a promo on WWE RAW; a full recap from our live coverage page is below:
They’re All Lies
On a possible related note, NXT’s Sage Beckett posted the following photo, leading fans to believe (speculation) she might be playing Abigail, or have something to do with the Wyatt storyline:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?