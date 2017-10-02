Is Bray Wyatt Bringing Sister Abigail To RAW? (Video), NXT Talent Posts Cryptic Tweet (Photo)

Bray Wyatt informed Finn Balor that despite the rumors, Sister Abigail is alive, and she’s dying to meet him. Wyatt appeared on the Titantron after Balor cut a promo on WWE RAW; a full recap from our live coverage page is below: Bálor says he has to be honest. He doesn’t like to come out here and talk. Bálor likes to come out here and fight. Bray Wyatt likes to play mind games. Last week Wyatt had a kid singing that “He’s got the whole world in his hands”. If Wyatt had the whole world in his hands he wouldn’t know what to do with it. Bálor says Wyatt is a coward. Wyatt lost to the Demon at SummerSlam and the man at No Mercy. Wyatt can make all the excuses he wants, but the truth is he is afraid. Wyatt knows that no matter what he does he can’t beat Finn Bálor. Bálor tells Wyatt to come face him right now. Wyatt appears on the ‘Tron and says she never lied to him, but Bálor has. Bálor claims he is just a man but at No Mercy Bálor was different. Bálor was more. Bálor claimed that the man invented the Demon. Bálor is a liar. The Demon fuels the man. Bálor doesn’t paint his face to become the Demon. He peels his skin off to reveal it. Wyatt tells Bálor to bring his Demon and he will meet the real Wyatt. Abigail is alive and she is dying to meet Bálor. Wyatt’s face turns all spooky. Wyatt laughs as the screen cuts off. What has @FinnBalor awoken inside of @WWEBrayWyatt? #RAW #SisterAbigail pic.twitter.com/szEd0QSwhv — WWE (@WWE) October 3, 2017 “Abigail is alive, and she is dying to meet you….” – @WWEBrayWyatt#RAW @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/8dec8hQnm6 — WWE (@WWE) October 3, 2017

On a possible related note, NXT's Sage Beckett posted the following photo, leading fans to believe (speculation) she might be playing Abigail, or have something to do with the Wyatt storyline: #RAW pic.twitter.com/q9GbhksI9u — Sage (@SageBeckettWWE) October 3, 2017