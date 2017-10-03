John Cena Joins Nikki Bella On DWTS WWE.com has an article up right now looking at how Nikki Bella is doing on Dancing With The Stars. Including John Cena’s appearance last night to support her. Here is an excerpt: Before her dance, Nikki revealed her guilty pleasure is romance novels, such as “Fifty Shades of Grey.” She didn’t hold back during her seductive Viennese Waltz to “Love on the Brain” with Chigvintsev, while Brie Bella, sister-in-law Lauren Garcia and fiancé John Cena watched from the audience. When it was time for the judges’ scores, Cena joined his bride-to-be on the dance floor. “I thought it was spicy. I thought it was exciting. I thought it was sexy. I thought it was fearless,” Cena told Nikki. “I thought it was every reason I love you.” On the other hand, Judge Len Goodman said, “I wasn’t exactly transported to old Vienna with the elegance … It was a tad on the aggressive side.” Cena quipped back: “That’s my girl, she’s aggressive.” Nikki’s score improved to 21, but she still needs your votes to stay in the running for The Mirror Ball Trophy! Call to vote for Nikki toll-free at 1-800-868-3409. (Save this number, as it will be Nikki and Artem’s number to dial each week!) Note, only your first 11 votes count, and phonelines stay open for only 60 minutes after the finish of “Dancing with the Stars” in your local time zone. You can also vote online 11 times at dwtsvote.abc.go.com. See Nikki next Monday when “Dancing with the Stars” returns to ABC at 8/7 C. You can read WWE.com’s full coverage HERE Triple H-No Way Jose WWE 2K18 Entrance Mash-Up WWE has released the following, hilarious, mash-up video on-line featuring Triple H doing No Way Jose’s entrance in WWE 2K18: How well would Triple H handle the ring entrance of No Way Jose? WWE 2K18 provides the answer with this outrageous entrance mashup. WWE NXT Results (9/27) Regal Announces The Fate Of The Women’s Title, Adam Cole’s In Ring Debut, And More! What Didn’t Rosemary Tell Bill Apter About Sexy Star? Legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter has just released this 1Wrestling.com exclusive interview with Rosemary on-line: IMPACT WRESTLING’S ROSEMARY made a guest appearance at Maryland Championship Wrestling’s TRIBUTE TO THE LEGENDS on 9/30/17. She briefly talked to Bill Apter about Sexy Star (actually directing him to Lance Storm), and discussed what is going on with her need to destroy Taya Valkyrie at IMPACT WRESTLING’S “BOUND FOR GLORY.”