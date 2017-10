Mick Foley Reflects On Lance Russell

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has posted the following on Facebook regarding “The Voice of Memphis Wrestling” Lance Russell who just passed away:



Related: Jerry Lawler Announces That ‘The Voice Of Memphis Wrestling’ Lance Russell Has Passed Away At 91

Dave Meltzer Breaks Down Ricochet vs Shane Strickland

MLW has released the final chapter in the MLW360° series taking a look at their MLW One-Shot main event between Ricochet and Shane Strickland.

It is available via the WrestleZone Facebook page: