Ric Flair’s 1st Public Post-Surgery Appearance Announced

The Heroes & Villains Fanfest in Atlanta, GA has announced Ric Flair as appearing. This will be Flair’s first public appearance since his recent health scare and subsequent surgery:

John Cena v Randy Orton: Hell In A Cell 2014

WWE has released the following video on-line:

John Cena and Randy Orton battle inside Hell in a Cell for a future WWE World Heavyweight Title Match against Brock Lesnar: Courtesy of the award-winning WWE Network.

