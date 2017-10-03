New Mattel WWE Wrestlemania Action Figures Revealed (Photos)

This morning RingsideCollectibles.com revealed a sneak peek at some of the upcoming Wrestlemania action figures from Mattel.

A figure from each of their sets, the typical Basic, Battle Pack and Elite lines, were shown:

Elite:

Brutus Beefcake (Flashback)

Basic:

Seth Rollins

Battle Pack (2-pack):

John Cena and Nikki Bella

The rest of the figures in the three series have yet to officially be confirmed at this time although there are rumored lineups floating around on the web. These lineups should be releasing closer to Wrestlemania.

In the meantime if you’d like to keep up with the latest wrestling figure news be sure to follow my popular Wrestling Figure News Twitter if you’re on there!

