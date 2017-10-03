Tonight’s Smackdown Live takes place from the Pepsi Center in Denver, CO.

WWE has shared the following Quick Hits preview points on WWE.com ahead of tonight’s episode of Smackdown Live:

On Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens meeting face-to-face tonight on Smackdown Live:

At WWE Hell in a Cell this Sunday, Shane McMahon will step into the dreaded Hell in a Cell structure for the first time since WrestleMania 32, looking for retribution against Kevin Owens for KO’s brutal attack on his father, Mr. McMahon, several weeks ago. Though Owens showed last week that he is just as ruthless as ever when he attempted to end Sami Zayn’s career, that didn’t stop him from retreating into the WWE Universe when Shane-O-Mac emerged to engage him. What will happen when the two the adversaries stand face-to-face inside the ring tonight on SmackDown LIVE, five days ahead of their career-altering showdown in The Devil’s Playground?

On The Uso’s plan to read The New Day their rights:

Last week, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day elevated their longstanding rivalry against The Usos to a whole new level when they proposed a Hell in a Cell Match for their title showdown at Sunday’s pay-per-view. The no-nonsense Samoan warriors accepted this challenge, and the stage is now set for what could be the most destructive clash yet between these two remarkable teams. What will go down before then? Find out tonight when Jimmy and Jey read The New Day their rights tonight on SmackDown LIVE.