5 Things You Need To Know Before Smackdown Live, Gregory Iron Groin Injury Fund Goal Met, WWE Wishes John Morrison Happy Birthday

5 Things You Need To Know Before Smackdown Live
WWE has released the following video on-line:
Gregory Iron Groin Injury Fund Goal Met
In an update from last night popular independent pro wrestling Gregory Iron’s GoFundMe goal of $4500 was met in less than twenty-four hours.
Thank you to all who contributed, happy to know Greg will be alright!
Greg has posted the following on Twitter commenting on the success of the campaign:
WWE Wishes John Morrison Happy Birthday
WWE has posted the following to Instagram wishing former WWE Intercontinental & Tag Team Champion John Morrison a happy birthday:
