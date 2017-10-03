5 Things You Need To Know Before Smackdown Live, Gregory Iron Groin Injury Fund Goal Met, WWE Wishes John Morrison Happy Birthday

5 Things You Need To Know Before Smackdown Live

WWE has released the following video on-line:

With Hell in a Cell 2017 only days away, here is your preview of tonight’s SmackDown LIVE.

Gregory Iron Groin Injury Fund Goal Met

In an update from last night popular independent pro wrestling Gregory Iron’s GoFundMe goal of $4500 was met in less than twenty-four hours.

Thank you to all who contributed, happy to know Greg will be alright!

Greg has posted the following on Twitter commenting on the success of the campaign:

Touched by your support. Near my goal in mere hours. Anything after goes to adults with developmental disabilities!https://t.co/D3wAsk2CIp pic.twitter.com/PgQB2ODEM7 — Gregory Iron (@GregoryIron) October 3, 2017

WWE Wishes John Morrison Happy Birthday

WWE has posted the following to Instagram wishing former WWE Intercontinental & Tag Team Champion John Morrison a happy birthday:

Happy Birthday to former #ICChampion #JohnMorrison! A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Oct 3, 2017 at 9:35am PDT

It’s interesting that they would do this considering Morrison’s current ties to both Impact Wrestling and Lucha Underground.