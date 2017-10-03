Shayna Baszler Officially Joins WWE Performance Center; Steph McMahon Says Rousey’s WWE Offer ‘Still Stands’

Shayna Baszler Officially Joins WWE Performance Center WWE.com has released an article announcing that former UFC competitor and member of the MMA version of The Four Horsewomen, Shayna Baszler, has officially joined the WWE Performance Center. The full article can be found HERE. Below is an excerpt: A member of the MMA Four Horsewomen and former training partner of Ronda Rousey, Baszler brings extensive catch wrestling expertise to the Performance Center. She learned the dangerous and hybrid form of grappling under former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett and the late U.K. legend Billy Robinson, continuing a prestigious lineage that also includes Karl Gotch, whom Japanese audiences once dubbed “The God of Wrestling.” Baszler described WWE as “the next step” in her progression as a combat athlete. “It’s very serious to me and, in some ways, a lot more important [than MMA] based on where I come from,” Baszler said. “Waving the banner of my coaches is a heavy flag to wield, so it’s something I take very serious. Because of that, I wanted to start at the beginning and show that I’m willing to start at the bottom and prove myself and work my way up, so there’s no excuse when I get here and I’m breaking these girls in half. I didn’t get any ‘gimmes.’” Related: Candice LaRae v Shayna Baszler (Video) Steph McMahon Says WWE Offer To Rousey ‘Still Stands’ TMZ Sports caught up with Stephanie McMahon recently and asked her about the possibility of Ronda Rousey competing in WWE. You can find the full TMZ Sports article HERE. An excerpt and interview of their encounter with Stephanie can be found below: Ronda Rousey hasn’t officially signed with WWE, but the offer to come into the ring “absolutely still stands” — so says Stephanie McMahon. “We’d love to have you in WWE,” Steph added on her way outta LAX. Vince’s daughter is super high up in the family biz … so she would know.