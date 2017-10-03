Shayna Baszler Officially Joins WWE Performance Center; Steph McMahon Says Rousey’s WWE Offer ‘Still Stands’

Shayna Baszler Officially Joins WWE Performance Center
WWE.com has released an article announcing that former UFC competitor and member of the MMA version of The Four Horsewomen, Shayna Baszler, has officially joined the WWE Performance Center.
The full article can be found HERE. Below is an excerpt:
Steph McMahon Says WWE Offer To Rousey ‘Still Stands’
TMZ Sports caught up with Stephanie McMahon recently and asked her about the possibility of Ronda Rousey competing in WWE.
You can find the full TMZ Sports article HERE.
An excerpt and interview of their encounter with Stephanie can be found below:
