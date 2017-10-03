Cody & Brandi Rhodes To Appear On New Season Of E! Network’s “WAGS”

Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting Brandi Rhodes will be a cast member on the next season of WAGS, and her husband and current Ring Of Honor World Champion Cody will be joining her. The report states production sources confirmed Brandi is heavily featured in the Atlanta based season of WAGS, and the show will focus on her wrestling career. Her ROH match against Kelly Klein at Atlanta’s Center Stage will also reportedly be featured in the series. WAGS Atlanta is another new spinoff of the popular reality show WAGS that also featured former WWE Diva Kelly Kelly (Barbie Blank). There is no word on a premiere date yet, but E! said the show will air this fall. Related: Brandi Rhodes on Why She Left GFW, Missed Opportunities For Her in WWE, Recent Tribute to Dusty Rhodes Brandi has previous noted on social media that she is filming a TV show, but did not divulge any details about the project at the time besides she was filming in Atlanta. Brandi said that was a minor reason for her leaving Impact Wrestling because her Impact contract had a clause for another project on TV, and they could not be uncooperative with her involvement.