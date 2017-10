Bayley recently spoke with Metro UK while promoting WWE’s upcoming European tour; you can read a few highlights below: Bayley on fan speculation that her storyline with Sasha Banks will lead to a heel turn, if she’s comfortable with it: It’s something I think about because I know anything is possible when you’re with WWE. I don’t know if I have to go to the dark side, although I do read all the tweets and I do know it’s what the fans are kinda hoping for. As a performer I need to change in the ring, to be a little bit more aggressive and go about things in a different way rather than Bayley following the rules all the time. I might have to bend the rules a little bit to get what I want this time around. I realised when I was out with my injury that I need to go about things differently and not let people push me around so much. Bayley on the WWE women being seen as equals to the male Superstars: We’re WWE Superstars now, we’re not Divas anymore and we’re main eventing Raw and having huge matches on Pay-Per-View. There’s two titles on Raw and SmackDown and talented women on both shows including NXT and the Mae Young Classic. Everyone talks about the women’s revolution and all this stuff, but it’s okay to stop mentioning it and start accepting it for what it is. It’s just wrestling, and a lot of us just want to have good matches and be all on one show. Bayley comments on how she’s handled being taunted at events: The thing about our shows as John Cena says all the time is that the fans all have their opinion and they can express it which makes our show so cool. I was definitely one of those people, when I went to shows I would yell ‘you suck’ at someone that I didn’t like, or make a mean sign if someone was wrestling my favourite. I’ve never really experienced anything too crazy luckily. I’ve had someone flip me off before, that was probably the craziest thing but I just smiled and waved.