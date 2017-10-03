This Week’s WWE RAW Viewership Sees Decrease, See The ‘Evolution Of Orton’ In Video Games (Video)

WWE RAW

According to ShowBuzz Daily, this week’s episode of WWE RAW saw the show bring in 2.773 million viewers, which is down from 2.923 million last week.

This week’s show saw an hourly breakdown of 2.945 million in the first hour, 2.756 million in the second hour, and 2.619 million in the final hour, which was highlighted by Enzo Amore’s address of the WWE Cruiserweight division. Last night’s show was 13th overall in total viewership for the night last night, and 4th overall in the 18-49 demographic.

Evolution Of Orton

Thanks to Ryan Taylor for the following:

The following animation from betonline.ag features a look at Randy Orton’s evolution throughout the course of the last decade in WWE video games: