AJ Lee Featured In New Mental Health Awareness PSA, What Made This Week’s Top Ten WWE RAW Moments? (Videos)

AJ Lee

The following video from Chicago Mag is titled “Living with Mental Illness (and What to Know if You’re Not)”, in honor of Mental Illness Awareness Week.

Former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee, Marty DeRosa and others are featured in the video talking about the stigmas attached to mental illnesses, hiding it from people, overcoming obstacles and more:

What do a cheerleader, chef, wrestling champion, and Navy vet have in common? They’ve dealt with mental illness and want everyone to know that it’s OK to talk about it. We interviewed these Chicagoans about their experiences for Mental Illness Awareness Week, October 1 to 7. Get more information from Chicago’s National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline, 312-563-0445, or call the Nation Suicide Prevention hotline at 800-273-8255.

WWE Top Ten

The following video features this week’s top ten moments from last night’s episode of WWE RAW: