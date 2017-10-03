AJ Lee Featured In New Mental Health Awareness PSA, What Made This Week’s Top Ten WWE RAW Moments? (Videos)

AJ Lee
The following video from Chicago Mag is titled “Living with Mental Illness (and What to Know if You’re Not)”, in honor of Mental Illness Awareness Week.
Former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee, Marty DeRosa and others are featured in the video talking about the stigmas attached to mental illnesses, hiding it from people, overcoming obstacles and more:
WWE Top Ten
The following video features this week’s top ten moments from last night’s episode of WWE RAW:
