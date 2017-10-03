WWE TLC Poster Reveals Likely Main Event Match? (Photo)

Source: Superfan Smilez (via Reddit)

The following image is the reported poster for the WWE TLC pay-per-view, and all but gives away that there is a Shield reunion coming next month:

While the reunion isn’t official on TV (yet), the poster features Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose together billed as The Shield. Early reports had them facing The Miztourage, but Pro Wrestling Sheet said that was not set in stone. Judging by last night’s episode of RAW, we may end up seeing a combination of The Miz and The Bar facing off with the “Hounds Of Justice” later this month.

Mickie James will challenge Alexa Bliss for the Women’s Championship, and Asuka will also make her RAW brand debut on the PPV, which takes place on October 22nd at the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN.

Check out the poster below: