Ringside Fest posted the following announcement, confirming Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Alexa Bliss and Big Cass as this year’s event guests:

NEW YORK, NY – RINGSIDE COLLECTIBLES, INC. presents the 14th annual RINGSIDE FEST scheduled for Sunday, October 29th at Carolines on Broadway in Times Square, New York City.

This blockbuster event includes appearances by:

WWE® Superstars Alexa Bliss™ & Big Cass™ (appearing 9am-12pm)

WWE® Superstars Braun Strowman™ & Finn Balor® (appearing 1pm- 4pm)

Tickets are required for autograph and photo opportunities. Availability is very limited.

This is your first opportunity to get the Ringside Collectibles Exclusive Mattel WWE® Elite Flashback NWO Wolfpac Macho Man Randy Savage figure!

Mattel’s design team will also be on hand with the latest WWE® Action Figures on display and answering questions from fans!