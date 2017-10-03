Jim Ross Talks ‘Slobberknocker’, His Wife As A Great Resource For Talent, John Cena Says Bradley Cooper Would Make A ‘Cute’ Vince McMahon

Slobberknocker Jim Ross recently spoke with Alex Marvez for Sporting News while promoting his new book “Slobberknocker”, which is in stores now. You can read a few highlights below: Jim Ross talks about how important having his wife as a resource while he was heading up talent relations in WWE: “When I would have insecure, unhappy talent in for meetings about contracts or creative (i.e. storylines), a lot of guys would come over to our house. When that happened, they always got a home-cooked meal. And because Stamford was a midweek stopover before going back on tour, my wife would even volunteer to do their laundry. Here she was washing wrestling tights and underwear and socks of some guys she didn’t even know. But that was her. “She became a very unique resource … She didn’t know who the best workers were or anything like that. That was not her area of expertise. What she loved was the interaction and giving words of encouragement that help somebody out.” Related: Jim Ross On His Book ‘Slobberknocker’, Vince McMahon Writing The Foreword, If There Are Similarities With Steamboat / Flair And Rock / Austin John Cena The following video from TMZ Sports features John Cena talking about how Bradley Cooper would fare as Vince McMahon in the biopic movie ‘Pandemonium’: Related: Which Academy Award Nominated Actor Is Rumored To Portray Vince McMahon In Upcoming Biopic Film?