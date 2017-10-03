WWE 2K18 Superstar Rankings Revealed; Who Is This Year’s Top Rated Star?, Watch Finn Balor’s WWE 2K18 ‘Demon’ Entrance Revealed (Video)

WWE 2K18
Trusted Reviews is reporting the following in-game rankings for WWE 2K18, with Roman Reigns being the top overall ranked WWE Superstar with a 95 overall rating. The names including in the initial report are:
WWE 2K18 is in stores worldwide on October 17th and will be available on the Sony Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch home consoles.
The Demon Rises
The following video features Finn Balor’s WWE 2K18 entrance as his ‘Demon’ persona:
Related: Shane McMahon & AJ Styles WWE 2K18 Entrances (Videos)
AJ StylesBraun StrowmanBrock LesnarDaniel BryanFinn BalorGoldbergjinder mahalJohn CenaRoman ReignsSeth Rollinssteve austinThe RockThe UndertakerWWEWWE 2K18Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?