Backstage News On Potential Plans For Bray Wyatt And ‘Sister Abigail’ *Possible Spoilers*

Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting current plans for Bray Wyatt have him playing Sister Abigail in his feud with Finn Balor.

A source told PWSheet that Wyatt is scheduled to wrestle Balor at WWE TLC as ‘Sister Abigail’, similar to how Balor transforms into the Demon character, and Bray would wear a different outfit to differentiate between the two characters.

As far as WWE introducing a female character as Abigail, it was said that is not the case. Last night a post from NXT’s Sage Beckett fueled speculation that a physical character may be introduced, but that appears to have been debunked.

Related: Is Bray Wyatt Bringing Sister Abigail To RAW? (Video), NXT Talent Posts Cryptic Tweet (Photo)

Bray referenced Abigail in his promo last night, saying she was alive and dying to meet Balor, before he face appeared to transform as the segment ended.