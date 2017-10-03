WWE Smackdown Live Results (10/3): KO Goes On The Shane-O-Attack!, Styles Rips Corbin, Rusev Day!, More

WrestleZone Smackdown Live Coverage

October 3, 2017

Smackdown Live kicks off with the entire roster at the top of the ramp for a moment of silence for the victims of the Las Vegas shooting. Video package for Jinder Mahal and Shinsuke Nakamura's confrontation last week on Smackdown Live. Then Renee Young is standing in the center of the ring and introduces Shinsuke Nakamura. Nakamura discusses the comments made by Mahal the past few weeks, but then the Singh Brother interrupt. They introduce Mahal, who then appears behind Nakamura for an ambush. Nakamura fights off Mahal, but the Singh brothers jump in and the numbers advantage proves to be too much for Nakamura. Mahal then finishes things with the Khallas. Will @ShinsukeN's #WWETitle dreams come crashing down this Sunday at #HIAC? @JinderMahal#SDLive@SinghBrosWWEpic.twitter.com/cGna7cokbo — WWE (@WWE) October 4, 2017