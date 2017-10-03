Triple H Comments On Standing For National Anthem & Peaceful Protests, Kurt Angle Appearing In New KFC Ad (Video)

Triple H During a recent appearance on Sky Sports (via Express), Triple H commented on the recent controversy surrounding various professional sports players standing or kneeling during the national anthem. Triple H weighed in and said he personally would stand up, but respected those who chose not to: “I speak for myself, personally only, and if it was me I would stand for my national anthem. For my country I would stand. But I and WWE certainly respect the rights of everybody’s first amendment right of freedom of speech, their right to peacefully protest and do what is meaningful to them. Certainly we support that. I question whether there would be a better way to do that, that maybe wouldn’t offend others or something else. Surely we respect that line.” Triple H’s comments come after President Donald Trump’s remarks about removing players from the field if they wouldn’t stand for their country, which has become a very divisive topic as of late. He’s Just A Sexy Colonel Kurt Angle posted the following photo, revealing he will be the next WWE star to play Colonel Sanders for a new KFC ad: Doing a KFC Commercial shoot today. The beginning stages of Colonel Sanders. Gonna be fun. #itstrue @wwegames A post shared by Kurt Angle (@therealkurtangle) on Oct 3, 2017 at 10:20am PDT