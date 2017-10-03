Triple H Comments On Standing For National Anthem & Peaceful Protests, Kurt Angle Appearing In New KFC Ad (Video)

Triple H
During a recent appearance on Sky Sports (via Express), Triple H commented on the recent controversy surrounding various professional sports players standing or kneeling during the national anthem.
Triple H weighed in and said he personally would stand up, but respected those who chose not to:
Triple H’s comments come after President Donald Trump’s remarks about removing players from the field if they wouldn’t stand for their country, which has become a very divisive topic as of late.
He’s Just A Sexy Colonel
Kurt Angle posted the following photo, revealing he will be the next WWE star to play Colonel Sanders for a new KFC ad:
