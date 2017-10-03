WWE Hell In A Cell Kickoff Match, Fashion Files Return Date Confirmed, The New Day Read The Usos Their ‘Lefts’ (Video)

WWE confirmed Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable will team up against The Hype Bros on the WWE Hell In A Cell Kickoff show.

It was also confirmed that Fashion Files will return with a new episode on this Sunday’s pay-per-view.

WWE Smackdown Live

The following video features highlights from tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live, where The Usos prepared to read The New Day their rights before Hell In A Cell, but the Smackdown Tag Team Champions had other ideas.

