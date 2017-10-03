WWE Hell In A Cell Kickoff Match, Fashion Files Return Date Confirmed, The New Day Read The Usos Their ‘Lefts’ (Video)

WWE Hell In A Cell

WWE confirmed Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable will team up against The Hype Bros on the WWE Hell In A Cell Kickoff show.

It was also confirmed that Fashion Files will return with a new episode on this Sunday’s pay-per-view.

WWE Smackdown Live

The following video features highlights from tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live, where The Usos prepared to read The New Day their rights before Hell In A Cell, but the Smackdown Tag Team Champions had other ideas.