WWE Hell In A Cell Kickoff Match, Fashion Files Return Date Confirmed, The New Day Read The Usos Their ‘Lefts’ (Video)

WWE Hell In A Cell
WWE confirmed Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable will team up against The Hype Bros on the WWE Hell In A Cell Kickoff show.
It was also confirmed that Fashion Files will return with a new episode on this Sunday’s pay-per-view.
WWE Smackdown Live
The following video features highlights from tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live, where The Usos prepared to read The New Day their rights before Hell In A Cell, but the Smackdown Tag Team Champions had other ideas.
