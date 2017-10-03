Shane McMahon Faces Off With Kevin Owens On Smackdown (Video), New Stipulation Added To Hell In A Cell Match

Shane McMahon ended up calling Kevin Owens out on WWE Smackdown Live, and the show ended with a small preview of what’s to come Sunday at WWE Hell In A Cell.

Shane came to the ring and called Owens out, recapping their recent history and said they needed to get this over with. Shane announced their match would now also be a Falls Count Anywhere match, because he wasn’t going to let anything get in the way of beating him into the ground.

Owens and Shane ended up brawling through the crowd after Owens wouldn’t face Shane, and instead left through the crowd and said he’d wait for Sunday. They brawled in the merchandise area and Owens powerbombed Shane through a table, then went back to the ring and said he agrees with the new stipulation. Owens said he would beat Shane senseless and throw him off of the Cell, then Shane slowly made his way to the ring and Owens warned him not to do it.

They fought again, trading punches before Owens whipped Shane over the commentary table, then Shane fought back with some jabs until Owens superkicked him. Owens then took a cheap shot at Shane as referees ran out, but Owens finally hit a pop up powerbomb before leaving.