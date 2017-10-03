Final WWE Hell In A Cell PPV Match Card Following This Week’s Episode Of Smackdown

The following matches make up this weekend’s WWE Hell In A Cell match card, set for the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan this Sunday:
WWE Championship
Hell In A Cell
Hell In A Cell (SmackDown Tag Team Championship)
SmackDown Women’s Championship
WWE United States Championship
Randy Orton vs Rusev
Bobby Roode vs Dolph Ziggler
Hell In A Cell Kickoff Show
