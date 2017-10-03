Final WWE Hell In A Cell PPV Match Card Following This Week’s Episode Of Smackdown

The following matches make up this weekend’s WWE Hell In A Cell match card, set for the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan this Sunday:

WWE Championship

Shinsuke Nakamura vs Jinder Mahal (c)

Hell In A Cell

Shane McMahon vs Kevin Owens

Hell In A Cell (SmackDown Tag Team Championship)

The Usos vs The New Day (c)

SmackDown Women’s Championship

Charlotte Flair vs Natalya (c)

WWE United States Championship

Baron Corbin vs AJ Styles (c)

Randy Orton vs Rusev

Bobby Roode vs Dolph Ziggler

Hell In A Cell Kickoff Show

Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin vs Hype Bros

