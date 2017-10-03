Announcement: Complete October 2017 WZ Radio Co-Host Schedule!

WrestleZone Radio

Here is the WrestleZone Radio schedule for the rest of October! Sorry for the delay! We look forward to dropping awesome pro wrestling punditry in your earholes ALL MONTH LONG!

WZ Daily Co-Hosts (Hosted by Nick Hausman and released M-F around Noon-ish CST)
  • Wednesday (10/4): Welterweight Wrestling’s Joe Dombrowski
  • Thursday (10/5): Black Label Pro’s Gregory Iron
  • Friday (10/6): 101WKQX’s Kevin Kellam
  • Monday (10/9): OFF FOR COLUMBUS DAY
  • Tuesday (10/10): Holy Foley’s Frank The Clown
  • Wednesday (10/11): Former WWE Referee Jimmy Korderas
  • Thursday (10/12): Live Audio Wrestling’s Wai Ting
  • Friday (10/13): Capitol Wrestling’s Matt Ryan
  • Monday (10/16): 101WKQX’s Kevin Kellam
  • Tuesday (10/17): WZ’s Bill Pritchard
  • Wednesday (10/18): SHINE’s Kid Cadet
  • Thursday (10/19): Welterweight Wrestling’s Joe Dombrowski
  • Friday (10/20): MLW’s Court Bauer
  • Monday (10/23): Live Audio Wrestling’s Nate Milton
  • Tuesday (10/24): 1Wrestling.com’s Big Ray
  • Wednesday (10/25): Former WWE Referee Jimmy Korderas
  • Thursday (10/26): Live Audio Wrestling’s Wai Ting
  • Friday (10/27): Former WWE/WCW Superstar Sean Waltman
  • Monday (10/30): 101WKQX’s Kevin Kellam
  • Tuesday (10/31): Former WWE Smackdown Commentator Rich Brennan (aka Rich Bocchini)
  • Wednesday (11/1): SHINE’s Kid Cadet
  • Thursday (11/2): Pro Wrestling’s Brian Fritz
  • Friday (11/3): Live Audio Wrestling’s Nate Milton
RAW Rebellion Co-Hosts (Hosted by Ross Berman and released Monday nights around Midnight CST)
  • Monday (10/9): OFF FOR COLUMBUS DAY
  • Monday (10/16): Dinner w/ The King’s Glenn Moore
  • Monday (10/23): Octavarius’ Brian Wohl
  • Monday (10/30): Capitol Wrestling’s Matt Ryan
Smackdown Rebellion Co-Hosts (Hosted by Jonathan Jansen and released Tuesday nights around 11 pm CST)
  • Tuesday (10/3): WZ’s Bill Pritchard
  • Tuesday (10/10): Octavarius’ Brian Wohl
  • Tuesday (10/17): Capitol Wrestling’s Matt Ryan
  • Tuesday (10/24): Octavarius’ Brian Wohl
  • Tuesday (10/31): OFF FOR HALLOWEEN NIGHT
Breakdown Special Hosts (Released Sunday nights around Midnight CST)
  • Sunday (10/8) WWE No Mercy: RAW Rebellion’s Ross Berman & Nick Hausman
  • Sunday (10/22) WWE TLC: 101WKQX’s Kevin Kellam & Capitol Wrestling’s Matt Ryan

