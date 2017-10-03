Becky & Charlotte Digest Their Huge Smackdown Loss (Video), Was Kalisto Successful In His 205 Live Debut?

Becky & Charlotte Digest Their Huge Smackdown Loss

WWE has released the following Smackdown Fallout video on-line:

After Charlotte was forced to tap out to SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya prior to her title opportunity at WWE Hell in a Cell, The Queen and Becky Lynch do not appear to be the least bit worried.

Was Kalisto Successful In His 205 Live Debut?

Kalisto was involved in the opening bout of 205 Live tonight taking on Ariya Daivari.

Kalisto pulled off the victory in his 205 Live debut when he pinned Daivari after hitting his finisher, Salida Del Sol.

Here is a photo from WWE’s Instagram account of Kalisto getting ready to take the ring: