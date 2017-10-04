Why Hasn’t AJ Styles Been Wrestling On Smackdown Live?, Dana Warrior Filled w/ Emotion Following Surprise

Why Hasn’t AJ Styles Been Wrestling On Smackdown Live?

Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com recently said that the reason that AJ Styles has not been wrestling much on Smackdown Live is because he is usually saved for the dark match on the show so people don’t leave during 205 Live.

WWE has released the following Smackdown Fallout video on-line: