Why Hasn’t AJ Styles Been Wrestling On Smackdown Live?, Dana Warrior Filled w/ Emotion Following Surprise

Nick Hausman
wwe panama city

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Why Hasn’t AJ Styles Been Wrestling On Smackdown Live?

Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com recently said that the reason that AJ Styles has not been wrestling much on Smackdown Live is because he is usually saved for the dark match on the show so people don’t leave during 205 Live.

Related: AJ Styles Writes Comic Book About His WWE Debut

Dana Warrior Filled w/ Emotion Following Surprise Honor

WWE has released the following Smackdown Fallout video on-line:

As the SmackDown LIVE Women’s division, Dana Warrior and three courageous cancer survivors honor Breast Cancer Awareness Mouth, Natalya presents the wife of the late WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior with a Susan G. Komen/Ultimate Warrior Championship of her own.

AJ Stylesdana warriordave meltzer
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"