Does Dillinger Belong In US Title Match At WWE HIAC?

WWE has released the following video on-line:

Following his huge victory over Baron Corbin on SmackDown LIVE, The Perfect 10 wishes he had an opportunity at AJ Styles‘ United States Championship at WWE Hell in a Cell.

Preview For Tonight’s Total Bellas

Here is the official preview for tonight’s episode of Total Bellas:

The family travels to wine country to support the launch of the new Bella wine, and Bryan disapproves of Brie tasting the wine while pregnant; JJ’s silly pranks wind up severely injuring Nikki; Kathy has a major meltdown in front of the family.

Linda McMahon & Abyss’ Birthdays Today

Today is the 69th birthday of Linda McMahon and the 44th birthday of Abyss!

Happy birthday to you both!