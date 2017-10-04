Shayna Baszler Arrives At The WWE Performance Center (Video), Cody Teases Cease & Desist Against Ziggler, Eddie Kingston Leaves Impact

Shayna Baszler Arrives At The WWE Performance Center

WWE has released the following video on-line:

Follow Mae Young Classic finalist Shayna Baszler on her first day of training as an official WWE signee at the WWE Performance Center.

Cody Rhodes Teases Cease & Desist Against Dolph Ziggler

Last night on Smackdown Live Dolph Ziggler told Bobby Roode that he was all just, “smoke and mirrors.”

Smoke & Mirrors is the name of Cody Rhodes’ former WWE theme song and was the way the song would always begin.

Cody shot back the following humorous tweet to a fan who pointed out the line to him on Twitter:

I just sent a cease & desist https://t.co/CQpkFjEFvQ — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) October 4, 2017

Eddie Kingston Leaves Impact

Eddie Kingston has released the following tweet announcing he is no longer with Impact Wrestling: