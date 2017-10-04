Shayna Baszler Arrives At The WWE Performance Center (Video), Cody Teases Cease & Desist Against Ziggler, Eddie Kingston Leaves Impact

Shayna Baszler Arrives At The WWE Performance Center
Cody Rhodes Teases Cease & Desist Against Dolph Ziggler
Last night on Smackdown Live Dolph Ziggler told Bobby Roode that he was all just, “smoke and mirrors.”
Smoke & Mirrors is the name of Cody Rhodes’ former WWE theme song and was the way the song would always begin.
Cody shot back the following humorous tweet to a fan who pointed out the line to him on Twitter:
Eddie Kingston Leaves Impact
Eddie Kingston has released the following tweet announcing he is no longer with Impact Wrestling:
