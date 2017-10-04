Shayna Baszler Arrives At The WWE Performance Center (Video), Cody Teases Cease & Desist Against Ziggler, Eddie Kingston Leaves Impact

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - MARCH 21: Shayna Baszler of the United States punches Amanda Nunes of Brazil in their bantamweight bout during the UFC Fight Night at Maracanazinho Gymnasium on March 21, 2015 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Shayna Baszler Arrives At The WWE Performance Center

WWE has released the following video on-line:

Follow Mae Young Classic finalist Shayna Baszler on her first day of training as an official WWE signee at the WWE Performance Center.

Cody Rhodes Teases Cease & Desist Against Dolph Ziggler

Last night on Smackdown Live Dolph Ziggler told Bobby Roode that he was all just, “smoke and mirrors.”

Smoke & Mirrors is the name of Cody Rhodes’ former WWE theme song and was the way the song would always begin.

Cody shot back the following humorous tweet to a fan who pointed out the line to him on Twitter:

Eddie Kingston Leaves Impact

Eddie Kingston has released the following tweet announcing he is no longer with Impact Wrestling:

