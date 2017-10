Lita Teases Possible WWE Women’s Tag Titles Mohammad Surif provided the following transcribed excerpt from a recent Q&A that Lita did in Paris for NODQ.com: There has been talks of tag titles for the Women’s Division and I think that I love that they first introduced the MITB briefcase, that’s been a long time coming and that adds an element of surprise within the title picture. I would love to see these rumored tag titles appear sooner than later, but for that to happen, I hope they bring up these women that are already at NXT or some women they’ve seen on the Mae Young Classic and expand the roster. Related: Sasha Banks On Wanting Time Off, Not Knowing What To Expect Coming To Raw, Missing Mae Young Classic Behind The Scene Of The WWE 2K18 ‘Anthem’ Commercial WWE has released the following video on-line: Get a behind-the-scenes look at the WWE 2K18 “Anthem” commercial featuring AJ Styles, Sasha Banks, Kevin Owens and other Superstars featured on the playable character roster of the upcoming WWE video game.