WWE Superstars Guess Their WWE 2K18 Ratings (Video), WWE Bucks Market Trend, Sees Sees 28% Upsurge In Company Stock

WWE

Yahoo Finance is reporting WWE has seen a 28 percent growth this year in stocks, citing record revenues, new television contracts for RAW and Smackdown, as well as the introduction of WWE Network in more international markets.

The report also noted WWE recorded record revenues in 2016, and saw individual quarterly increases in 2017 of 10% (Q1) and 8% (Q2) likely due to increases in revenue in North America, Europe and Africa, as well as a larger WWE Network subscriber base. Yahoo also cited WWE’s signing with international sports marketing agency Lagardère Sports, as well as continued international WWE Network growth, and new TV deals in markets such as Japan and Australia as ways WWE may continue to see an increase this Fall.

WWE 2K18

The following video from IGN features a number of WWE Superstars including Rusev, Jinder Mahal, Braun Strowman, Shinsuke Nakamura and Finn Balor attempting to guess their WWE 2K18 video game ratings, along with the actual in-game rating:

