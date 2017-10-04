Lance Russell Public Viewing Details, Jerry Lawler NYCC Note, The Young Bucks Say Goodbye In ‘A Hand Gesture’ (Video)

Lance Russell

PWInsider.com is reporting Lance Russell’s family is hosting a public visitation viewing this Saturday at 11 a.m. in Memphis, Tennessee for the late announcer.

The decision was based on Russell’s family believing Lance would have wanted to have the viewing at the same time Memphis Wrestling went on the air on WMC-TV. Following the viewing, Jerry Lawler’s Bar and Grille will host a celebration in honor of Russell on Saturday at 3 p.m.

On a related note, Lawler will not be attending New York Comic Con due to attending services for Russell; he will be replaced by Tommy Dreamer on the Headlocked Comics panel for Saturday night’s session.

A Hand Gesture

The following video is the latest episode of Being The ELITE, where the Young Bucks respond to WWE’s cease and desist order by burning their merchandise that features the “Too Sweet” hand gesture.

