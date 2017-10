Triple H Triple H was a recent guest on Sky Sports, and commented on the likelihood that we might see Ronda Rousey in WWE. Triple H said: “Ronda has made no secret her whole career that she has been a huge fan of WWE growing up. She has been on record saying WWE is probably some of the most fun that she has ever had in her entire career. “I have been out there publicly saying that if she wants the opportunity I am happy to give it to her. She is looking for the opportunity so it seems like a perfect match-up. I am excited to have the conversation with her and see where it goes.” Related: Triple H Comments On Standing For National Anthem & Peaceful Protests, Kurt Angle Appearing In New KFC Ad (Video) Around The Ring The following is the latest episode of Impact Wrestling’s digital series ‘Around The Ring’ with Josh Mathews and Johnny Impact as this week’s guest: