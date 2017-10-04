NXT TV Taping Results From 10/4 – Content Set To Air In October & November *SPOILERS*

Source: Jordan Alvarado / JJ Williams
The following results are tonight’s NXT TV taping results from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.
Content from tonight’s show will air on WWE Network in October and November, leading up to NXT Takeover: Houston:
No Way Jose defeated Marcel Barthel
William Regal announces a battle royal to determine the final entrant into the NXT Women’s Championship Battle Royal, with Nikki Cross earning another chance to get in the match due to interference last time
Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss defeated Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch
Nikki Cross wins battle royal to earn final spot
Aleister Black vs Velveteen Dream does not start after Dream attacks Black during his entrance
Andrade “Cien” Almas defeated Roderick Strong
