NXT TV Taping Results From 10/4 – Content Set To Air In October & November *SPOILERS*

Source: Jordan Alvarado / JJ Williams

The following results are tonight’s NXT TV taping results from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.

Content from tonight’s show will air on WWE Network in October and November, leading up to NXT Takeover: Houston:

No Way Jose defeated Marcel Barthel

William Regal announces a battle royal to determine the final entrant into the NXT Women’s Championship Battle Royal, with Nikki Cross earning another chance to get in the match due to interference last time

Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss defeated Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

Nikki Cross wins battle royal to earn final spot

in NXT Women’s Championship Fatal 4 Way At Takeover: Houston

– The list of entrants is: Nikki Cross, Bianca Blair, Billie Kay, Candice LeRae, Lacey Evans, Mercedes Martinez, Sarah Logan, Vanessa Borne, Sage Beckett, Santana Garrett, Abbey Laith, Dakota Kai, Rhea Ripley, Zeda, Reina Gonzalez, Taynara Conti

Aleister Black vs Velveteen Dream does not start after Dream attacks Black during his entrance

Andrade “Cien” Almas defeated Roderick Strong

– Almas won with a DDT after Zelina hit a hurricanrana on the floor that sent Roddy into the steps. The Undisputed Era came out after the bell and tried to recruit Roddy again.