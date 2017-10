WWE.com posted the following, hyping tomorrow’s WWE x IGN eSports Showdown:

LOS ANGELES & STAMFORD, Conn. – IGN Entertainment, the leading Internet media company focused on the video game and entertainment enthusiast markets, announced today a new live video partnership with WWE that will launch with the first WWE x IGN eSports Showdown in New York City on Thursday, Oct. 5. Beginning at 7 p.m. ET, the WWE x IGN eSports Showdown will be a 90-minute, IGN-produced live stream event where gaming and WWE fans alike will gather in person and online to watch WWE Superstars AJ Styles, Sasha Banks, Cesaro, The New Day’s Kofi Kingston, and a yet-to-be revealed surprise player battle one another in Capcom’s new fighter game, Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite.

IGN, which reaches over 156 million monthly users in 24 languages and across 18 platforms, will collaborate with WWE to produce additional exclusive live stream events across the globe, giving viewers an inside look at the world of eSports and WWE.

Shoutcasting the event will be IGN’s very own Max Scoville, former IGN’er Greg Miller and “Golden Boy” Alex Mendez. The general manager of WWE x IGN eSports Showdown will be The New Day’s Xavier Woods, host of UpUpDownDown, WWE’s YouTube gaming channel, and one-third of the reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

UpUpDownDown has more than one million subscribers and creates compelling gaming content showcasing WWE Superstars and their love of video games. Daily episodes feature WWE Superstars squaring off against one another, as well as against NFL All-Stars, eSports pros and gaming influencers, in today’s most popular video games.

With more than 7.5 billion video views, IGN has the largest YouTube gaming media channel and is one of the Top 50 most viewed channels in the world.

“As the world of eSports continues to explode, a video partnership with WWE is the perfect place for IGN Entertainment to showcase exciting new formats for live events,” said Wade Beckett, Chief Programming Officer, SVP of Video. “The crossover between IGN’s global fanbase and WWE’s is undeniable and will make for an exhilarating live experienc,e both for fans at the event in New York and for the millions of fans watching the live stream around the world.”

“The live video partnership with IGN Entertainment gives WWE another global platform to reach our passionate fan base, many of whom are avid gamers,” said John Brody, WWE Executive Vice President, Global Sales & Head of International. “The WWE x IGN eSports Showdown will be an exciting event for fans to consume our family-friendly content through the growing world of eSports.”

IGN will stream the WWE x IGN eSports Showdown across its featured platforms, including IGN.com, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Twitch, Apple TV, Roku, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlutoTV, Wurl TV Network and IGN’s mobile apps on iOS and Android. WWE will stream the WWE x IGN eSports Showdown on its YouTube channel, Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as on UpUpDownDown and its related Facebook and Twitter pages.