Jerry Lawler Remembers Lance Russell On Latest Podcast, ‘Without Lance, There Would Be No Me’

On this week’s episode of ‘Dinner With The King,’ co-hosts Jerry “The King” Lawler and Glenn Moore pay their respects and remember Memphis wrestling legendary announcer, Lance Russell, who passed away Tuesday morning.
Russell passed way at the age of 91, and if it wasn’t for a phone call to Lawler, The King’s career would have never happened. Lawler and Moore share classic Russell audio clips from Memphis wrestling, and also share some stories.
Lawler on Russell’s effect on his career and life:
Should Lance Russell be in the WWE Hall of Fame?
