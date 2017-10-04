Update On Plans For NXT Women’s Championship, Triple H / NXT Note, WWE and NBC Universo Honor Pepper Gomez for Hispanic Heritage Month

NXT

Tonight’s set of NXT TV tapings will feature a battle royal to determine the final participant in the NXT Women’s Championship Fatal 4 Way at NXT Takeover: Houston.

Triple H

Triple H posted the following, noting he is not at tonight’s tapings due to still being in India. Road Dogg (Brian James) noted he and Shawn Michaels were filling in as producers in his absence:

Gutted to miss my first @WWENXT taping ever while in @WWEIndia but I have the best team in the world doing it…Have a hell of a show! — Triple H (@TripleH) October 4, 2017

Hispanic Heritage Month

The following video featues a celebration of the incredible accomplishments of Pepper Gomez in honor of of Hispanic Heritage Month: