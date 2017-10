Nikki Cross won a battle royal at tonight’s NXT TV tapings to secure the final spot in next month’s Fatal 4 Way match at NXT Takeover: Houston to crown a new Women’s Champion.

The match will feature Cross, Kairi Sane, Ember Moon and Peyton Royce, with the winner becoming the new NXT Women’s Champion. Cross outlasted the following names to win the match:

Bianca Blair

Billie Kay

Candice LeRae

Lacey Evans

Mercedes Martinez

Sarah Logan

Vanessa Borne

Sage Beckett

Santana Garrett

Abbey Laith

Dakota Kai

Rhea Ripley

Zeda

Reina Gonzalez

Taynara Conti